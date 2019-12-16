update :- The suspects who joined the White van media briefing remanded until the 27

Monday, 16 December 2019 - 16:25

The two suspects who had been arrested by the CID in connection with the former Minister Rajitha Senaratne's white van media briefing have been remanded until the 27 when they were produced in court.



4:31 PM,Monday, December 16, 2019

...................................................

The suspects who joined the White van media briefing produced in court



The two suspects who had been arrested by the CID in connection with the former Minister Rajitha Senaratne's white van media briefing have been produced in court.











