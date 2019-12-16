Swiss+Embassy+Officer+remanded

Monday, 16 December 2019 - 19:50

Garnia Bannister Francis, the Swiss embassy local employee who was arrested by the CID, produced before courts, and remanded, was brought to the Welikada prison in Colombo.

Our correspondent noted that she was brought to prison in a prison bus last night amidst police protection.

Garnia Bannister Francis who was allegedly abducted made her 4th visit to the CID yesterday in a vehicle belonging to the Swiss embassy.

Later she was directed to the Colombo judicial medical officers office where she was accompanied by several officers to the national mental health institute.

This was to produce her before a group of psychiatric specialists.

The officer of the Swiss embassy was brought back to the CID after nearly 5 hours and was subsequently arrested.

This was according to the orders received from the Attorney General, on the charges of attempting to defame the government and producing false evidence.

Accordingly the arrested Swiss embassy local staffer was produced before the Colombo chief magistrate, Lanka Jayaratne and remanded until the 30th of this month.