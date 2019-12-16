TELEPHONE CONVERSATIONS CALLED FOR CHAMPIKA’S MOTORCAR ACCIDENT; HIRU STORY BEARS FRUIT; FURTHER TREATMENT FOR VICTIM SANDEEP

Monday, 16 December 2019 - 19:58

A special media briefing was held in Colombo by UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and several other party MPs in order to explain matters related to the incident where a motor accident at Rajagiriya in 2016, injured a youth.

Meanwhile, Former Minister Champika Ranawaka appeared before court through a lawyer today in connection with allegedly causing a motor accident at Rajagiriya in 2016 thereby injuring a youth.

The lawyer appearing for MP Ranawaka told the court that the current travel ban on his client and his driver has been taken ex parte.

In addition, the lawyer told the court that the Colombo Crimes Division has forcibly taken the driver of his client to Colombo from his Imaduwa house.

In response, the CCD told the court that the driver was taken to Colombo by his relatives to identify the house he was staying at.

The CCD also said that the travel ban was also obtained after issuing proper submissions.

Accordingly, on the request of the police, the court ordered to call analytical reports on 20 telephone numbers to assist with police investigations.

Later, the travel bans were extended on the suspects and the case was fixed to be taken again on February 14th.

The request made by the parents of Sandeep, who was injured in the accident, caused by the Jeep of former minister Patali Champika Ranawaka in 2016, was answered today.

The request was made on the HIRU news bulletin and, following Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa being briefed on the tragedy, he referred Dr Eliyantha White to treat the ailing Sandeep.

Even 4 years after the accident, nobody drew their attention to Sandeep until his story was broadcast on HIRU news.

Later, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa drew his attention to the incident and, made arrangements for Dr White to see the victim at 9 O’clock this morning.