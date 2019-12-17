Rain+will+increase+from+today

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 10:35

The Department of Meteorology predicts that there will be a slight increase in the rainfall in the island from today (17).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district.

There will be intermittent showers at several places in the North-Western and North-Western provinces and there could be showers or thundershowers after 2.00pm in several areas in the rest of the island.

Some areas in the Eastern and Uva provinces and Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts will experience heavy rainfall of about 75 - 100 mm, while some areas in the Sabaragamuwa and Western Provinces and in the Nuwara Eliya and Galle districts will experience heavy showers of up to 75 mm.