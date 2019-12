Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 7:49

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces with the concurrence of the Ministry of Defence and recommendations of the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva has promoted a total of 63 Senior Officers to their respective next ranks.

Accordingly, 4 officers have been promoted to the rank of Major General, 25 to the rank of Brigadier and 34 to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.