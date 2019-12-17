Government+Medical+Officers+Association+meets+Prime+Minister

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 9:51

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse thanked the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) for directly stating their views for corrective action at times when decisions were taken by the previous government that were not conducive to the country

The Prime Minister made this observation at a meeting with officials of the Government Medical Officers' Association at Temple Trees yesterday.

President of the Government Medical Officers Association, Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya stated that a progress in the health sector could be seen in the future since the proposal submitted by the Government Medical Officers' Association was included to the policy statement in the election manifesto regarding the development of the health sector.