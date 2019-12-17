Water+cut+in+several+areas+today

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 9:51

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply to several parts of the island will be interrupted due to urgent maintenance work.

The water supply to Peliyagoda, Wattala, Mabola, Ja-Ela and Katunayake-Seeduwa Urban Council areas will be suspended for 24 hours from 8.00 am today until 8.00 am tomorrow.

In addition, the water cut will also be imposed in Kelaniya, Wattala, Biyagama, Mahara and Dompe, Ja-Ela Pradeshiya Sabha areas and parts of the Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha area.

The water supply to Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Pothupitiya, Kalutara, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Payagala and Beruwala will be stopped from 8.00 am to 7.30 pm today due to the disruption of the electricity supply to the Kethhena Water Purification Plant by the Ceylon Electricity Board to attend to some urgent maintenance work at the electricity board.

The water supply to Bombuwala, Maggona, Kaluwamodara, Moragalla, Aluthgama, Dargana and Bentota will also be suspended during this period.