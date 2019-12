Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 7:49

Ranil tells those who can’t face their villagers to resign from their post

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said that if there were MPs and electoral organisers who say that they cannot return to their electorates after the presidential election, they should step down from those posts and offer the opportunity to others.

He said so while participating at a media briefing held at the Sirikotha party headquarters yesterday.