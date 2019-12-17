New+traffic+plan+near+Kelani+Bridge

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 9:52

The Road Development Authority states that due to the construction of one of the two lanes at the entry point from Kandy to Colombo near the Kelani bridge, the vehicle movement will be restricted to one lane.



The entry of vehicles will be restricted from 6 am this morning and will serve as a trial period.

The Road Development Authority stated that thereafter the shortcomings will be looked into and vehicle traffic will be restricted to one lane from the 19th to the 21st without causing an inconvenience to the commuters.