Investigations+in+to+those+who+provided+2+Million+Rupees+to+hold+white+van+media+briefing

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 7:52

An investigation has commenced into ascertaining as to who had provided a sum of 2 million rupees to the two individuals who were arrested in connection to the white van press briefing organized by former minister Rajitha Senaratne.

The two suspects were produced before the Colombo magistrates court yesterday and were ordered to be remanded until the 27th of this month.

The arrested individuals are Anthony Douglas Fernando and Athula Sanjeewa Madanayake.

They were arrested in Mahara on the 13 of this month and several allegations including murder have been leveled against them.

The Colombo Chief magistrate Lanka Jayaratne inquired from the CID about the validity of the facts produced by these two individuals at the media briefing.

The CID responded that the facts produced were inaccurate.

The CID informed courts that the two individuals had received one million rupees each to report false information to the media.

The department further noted that information regarding several crimes committed by these two individuals have also been revealed.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa thanked the GMOA for forthrightly having submitted their views aimed at rectifying mistakes when the former government took decisions harmful to the country.

The Prime Minister said so when he met the officials of the GMOA at Temple Trees yesterday.

On this occasion GMOA chairman Dr. Anuruddha Paadeniya said that in the future it would be possible to observe a growth in the country’s health sector since the proposals the GMOA submitted had been included in the policy statement for improving health.

In addition the GMOA officials stated that salary anomalies had increased since the former government had on cabinet approval increased the salary of selected sectors and also requested the prime minister to take steps to rectify the loopholes in the national salary policy.

On this occasion Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that although the former government had implemented an insurance system for the safety of schoolchildren, schoolchildren should have an unlimited insurance cover.