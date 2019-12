Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 10:34

Man dies while trying to mediate a clash amongst friends in Akuressa

A man was killed while trying to settle a dispute between two persons in the Maragala area in Akuressa.

The police said that two friends of the deceased had clashed last night and he had intervened to settle the matter.

He has fallen to the ground and died. The deceased has been identified as a 67-year-old resident of the area. Subsequent investigations have revealed that he had been suffering from heart disease for some time.

Police have arrested the two men involved in the clash