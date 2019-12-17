Pujith+and+Hemasiri+further+remanded+until+December+23rd

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 9:53

Former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and IGP Pujith Jayasundara who has been sent on compulsory leave, have been remanded until the 23rd of this month.



This was when they were produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage today.



They have been charged with criminal negligence and murder for failing to prevent a series of terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday.



Meanwhile, deputy state counsel Dilipa Peries informed the court that statements have been recorded from 12 persons including three former IGPs, 4 DIGs and a former minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara.



He said the Attorney General has instructed to obtain statements from former president Maithripala Sirisena, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, several Muslim MPs as well as from His Eminence the Cardinal.



