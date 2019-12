Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 10:29

Prison officials have shot at a Prisoner from the Welikada prison when he tried to escape when he was brought into the Homagama courts.

The 35-year-old resident of Middeniya was sentenced to life in prison for a drug offense and was brought to court today in connection with another case.

His leg was injured in the shooting and he is now undergoing surgery after being hospitalized.