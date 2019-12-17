A+statement+from+the+Switzerland+government+regarding+the+Embassy+official

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 13:39

Swiss Embassy officer Garnier Banister Francis who was remanded after being taken into custody by the CID has been sent to the Welikada Women's Prison.

She was remanded until the 30th and was taken to the Welikada Prison last night under police protection.

In a statement, the Switzerland Foreign Affairs Department stated that they are paying close attention to the future actions taken with regard to this official.

The statement issued from the department further stated that It is the responsibility of the judiciary of Sri Lanka to uphold and protect her human rights in accordance with local law and international standards.



