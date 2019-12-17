The+foreign+Ministry+is+prepared+to+discuss+regarding+the+Youth+accused+in+Dubai++

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 13:38

The Sri Lankan Consulate General in Dubai has informed the Foreign Ministry that they are discussing with the Dubai authorities over the prosecution of three Sri Lankan youths by the Dubai courts, for publishing sensitive news articles in Facebook pertaining to the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday.

A spokesperson from the Foreign Affairs Ministry told the Hiru news team that these discussions will take place before the case is heard on the 22nd of this month.

Dr. Omalpe Sobhitha Thero made the revelation for the first time at a media briefing held on Sunday that three Sri Lankan youths have been arrested and charged in Dubai courts. The Thera asked the government to mediate to save the youths.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they are expecting a positive outcome from the discussion with the Government of Dubai.