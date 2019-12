Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 15:27

A boy dies after falling into a well in Ridimaliyadda - Kandegama area.

The seven-year-old boy had left the house yesterday stating that he was going to the stream to take a bath, and when his mother came to fetch water, he saw the child lying in a well near the house.

The child was taken to Bibile Hospital for treatment, but he was already dead on admission