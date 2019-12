Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 15:27

Bail given for two suspects arrested for stealing fish

Two persons have been released on bail today in connection with stealing a fish worth about Rs. 1600 from a fish vendor at the Imaduwa weekly fair in Galle.

Galle chief magistrate Harshana Kekunwela ordered to release the suspects on a cash bail of Rs. 10,000 and a surety bail of Rs.100,000

They had committed the theft last Tuesday and then sold the fish to a hotel for Rs. 1,500.