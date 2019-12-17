The+Prisoner+shot+in+front+of+Homagama+Court+transferred+to+the+Colombo+General+Hospital

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 16:26

The prisoner who was injured when the prison officers shot him while he was trying to escape in front of the Homagama Court has been transferred to the Colombo National Hospital.

Prison officials shot him when he tried to flee from their custody this morning (17) and the injured prisoner was admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital.

He underwent surgery and was transferred to the National Hospital for further treatment.

The 35-year-old who is a resident of Middeniya was injured when he was shot in the leg.