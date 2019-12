Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 16:26

Three arrested for attempting to sell Valampuri

The Navy and the Police have arrested three persons for attempting to sell valampuri in the Kantale-Serunuwara area.

The Navy said that the two men were arrested yesterday while illegally hiding the Valampuri weighing 1.6kg in a lodge.

Investigations have revealed that the suspects are residents of Pankulama, Sinhagama and Serunuwara areas.