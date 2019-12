Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 17:37

State Minister for Educational services Ranjith Siyambalapitiya states that a series of dengue eradication programs should be implemented in all schools before the new school term commences next year.



Since the number of dengue cases reported last November alone is 21,385, the minister said that everybody should ensure that preventive action is taken to avoid students being infected with dengue.