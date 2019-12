Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 18:11

A former police constable on whom warrants have been issued for charges of money laundering has been arrested by the Sigiriya Police today.

The suspect has been arrested on a tip off received by the Matugama Police that he had come to Sigiriya with his paramour wife this morning.

He has served as a Police Constable for 15 years in Polonnaruwa, Colombo and several other areas.