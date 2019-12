Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 18:34

Racing champion Dilantha Malagamuwa requested the government today to implement the law against the former UNP organizer for Kelaniya Beven Perera for attempting to murder him.

In a complaint made to the Police Headquarters on July 7last year, Malagamuwa stated that Beven Perera hired a contract killer to murder him over a land dispute.