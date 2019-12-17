Supreme+Court+orders+police+to+pay+compensation+to+the+wife+of+a+suspect+who+died+in+police+custody

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 18:36

The Supreme Court ordered the State today to pay a compensation of one million rupees to the wife of a suspect who died under police custody.

During the hearing, Police stated that the suspect was shot dead as he attempted to grab the service weapon of one of the guards when the suspect was taken to show some hidden weapons in his garden.

The judgment of the fundamental rights petition filed by the suspect’s wife was announced today by Supreme Court justices LTB Dehideniya, Murdu Fernando and S Thurairaja.

In addition, the defendants in the case, OIC Crimes Division of Ambilipitiya police, IP Niroshan Abeykoon, Constables, Wasantha Suraweera, Hevasangappulige Chaminda and another constable were ordered to pay the petitioner 50 thousand rupees each.

At the same time, Ambilipitiya HQI Vijith Kumara, former ASP Ananda Samarasekera and IP Peter also ordered to pay the petitioner 25 thousand rupees each.

Delivering the judgment, Justice S Thurairaja said that it is the responsibility of the State to secure the safety of its citizens and in this case, the fundamental rights of the deceased had been violated.