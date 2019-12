Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 18:38

One month after the defeat, Sajith returns to political platform

MP Sajith Premadasa says that he is ready to give the leadership to win the forthcoming general election.

He was addressing the first of a series of public rallies to be held, in order to thank those who supported him during the last presidential election, held at Kolonnawa today.

It was the first event in which MP Premadasa appeared in public after his defeat a month ago.

Meanwhile, Kolonnawa Janatha Pavura organized a protest against the rally participated by MP Premadasa.