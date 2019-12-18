Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 7:05

Prison van meets with an accident in Digampathaha; Guard killed and three others injured

A prison van carrying an inmate had met with an accident on its way to courts, in Digampathaha resulting in the death of a prison guard and causing injuries to two prison officials who have been admitted to the Dambulla base hospital.



Owing to the accident Udekumara Ekanayake attached to the Pallekelay prison died early this morning.



The accident had occurred when the prison van veered off the road and hit a tree while transporting an inmate from the Palleykelay prison to the Hingurakgoda magistrates court for a hearing.



Police suspect that the accident may have occurred owing to the driver falling asleep at the wheel or due to skidding.





