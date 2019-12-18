Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 8:01

Use of plastic bottles stopped at the president’s office

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed the authorities of the Presidential Secretariat to stop the use of plastic drinking water bottles during its discussions and meetings and to provide water in glasses instead.



This will largely reduce the number of used plastic bottles added to the environment.



The statement noted that it is expected of the other State institutes to take note of this new practice and follow the example set by the President.