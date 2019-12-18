4+teams+to+protect+the+Seal

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 9:59

The Department of Wildlife Conservation has taken steps to deploy four teams to protect the seal currently living in the seas off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the raid unit of the Department of Wildlife Conservation, the Health Division, the Western Provincial Wildlife Office and the Coast Guard will work together to protect the animal.

They will monitor the animal daily and provide the environment for the animal to roam freely.

The animal, which was first spotted on the 20th of November, at the Galle - Unawatuna beach, was resting on a rocky shore in the Bambalapitiya coast recently.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation suspects that the Seal has reached the Indian ocean with the currents operating around the Marriot Islands situated below South Africa.

The Wildlife Department urges the public including fishermen to do their utmost to ensure that the animal is given the opportunity to roam freely in the area.

Although some animal organizations have repeatedly requested the seal to be released to a suitable sea area, the Department of Wildlife says that the correct process is to protect the animal until it freely migrates to a sea area of choice.

The Wildlife Department suspects that the animal may have migrated due to some changes in the ocean.