Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 8:00

TNA affiliated parties convene after the presidential election

Leaders of TNA affiliated parties met yesterday for the first time in Jaffna after the presidential election.



Representatives of political parties of the TNA coalition, TELO, PLOTE and ITAK participated in the discussion.



After the discussion TNA leader MP R. Sambandan speaking to our news team said that at the discussion it had been decided that these three parties would contest the general election jointly.