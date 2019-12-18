Committee+to+amend+the+Presidential+Election+Act+meet

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 10:15

The Committee for the Amendment of the Presidential Election Act, has convened at the Ministry of Justice, Human Rights and Law Reforms.

The committee is due to submit amendments based on the experience of the last presidential election considering the additional cost incurred due to a large number of candidates contesting the presidential election and the inconvenience to voters and the election commission.

The majority of the candidates who contested the last presidential election did not even get 0.1 percent of the votes.

Accordingly, a committee comprising officials of the Attorney General's Department, Election Commission representatives and the representatives of the Ministry of Justice met yesterday to discuss amendments to the Presidential Elections Act.

In addition, the Minister has asked the committee representatives to propose an amendment with immediate effect to remove the existing legal barriers to holding local government elections.