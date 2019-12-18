Two+policemen+on+duty+suspended+after+the+stabbing+incident+at+the+Kegalle+Court+complex

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 9:16

Two police sergeants who were on inspection duty have been interdicted in connection with the murder of a woman who was stabbed to death in front of the Kegalle Courts premises.

It is on the charge of not performing their duties properly.

A woman who had come to the Kegalle courts for a maintenance case was stabbed yesterday.

Her husband had carried out the stabbing, and the suspect is identified as an Army soldier. The suspect was arrested inside the court premises.

The deceased was a 50 year old mother of two from Rambukkana.