55% of driving license applicants fail the medical examination due to visual impairment

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 9:46

It has been revealed that 55.35% of the driving license applicants have failed the medical examinations conducted by the National Transport Medical Institute this year due to visual impairment.

The total number of medical examinations conducted so far this year is 872,769. The number of driving license applicants who have temporarily failed a medical examination due to health reasons is one hundred and one thousand five hundred and ninety-six.

Fifteen percent have failed due to physical disorders, seizures and mental illnesses.

The Ministry of Passenger Transport Management states that 25.35% have failed due to high blood pressure