168+million+fines+collected+from+Excise+raids

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 9:35

The Excise Department states that more than 168 million rupees have been collected as fines from raids carried out during the past 11 months.

The Deputy Commissioner of Excise department, Kapila Kumarasinghe issuing a statement stated that the fines have been recovered after the suspects were produced before courts in raids conducted by 57 Excise Stations and 5 Special Operations Units in the country.

The total value of the seized items is estimated to be about 500 million rupees.

The Excise Department stated that 42,979 persons were arrested during the period, out of which 3971 were women.

The raids carried out in this manner include the manufacture, possession and sale of illicit liquor.