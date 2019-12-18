Dates+fixed+for+testifying+in+Prageeth+Eknaligoda+case

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 11:40

The hearing of the evidence in the case filed against 9 Intelligence officers by the Attorney regarding the disappearance of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda was fixed for the 20th of February by the Special three-bench judge panel today.

This was when the case was taken up today before justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Gihan Kulatunga.

Lieutenant Colonel Shammi Arjun Kumararatne, who was the Commanding Officer of the Giritale Army Camp is among the army officers called.

The three-member panel of judges also issued summons for the witnesses for the plaintiff, Sandya Eknaligoda wife of Prageeth Eknaligoda, journalist Nandana Weeraratne and Suresh Kumar alias Murali who calls himself a former LTTE cadre, to appear in court on the same day.