Elected+members+of+the+Elpitiya+Pradheshiya+Shaba+from+Pohottuwa+and+Sri+Lanka+Freedom+Party+sworn+in+today

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 11:50

The 15 members from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and three members from the United Peoples Freedom Alliance elected for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha were sworn in before the Governor of the Southern Province Dr. Willie Gamage today. Two members have not participated at the searing in today due to personal reasons.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna won all 17 electorates at the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election held on 11th October.

The United National Party received 7 seats while the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna received two seats.