Interim+commission+report+probing+the+Easter+Sunday+attacks+to+the+President+tomorrow

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 13:16

The Presidential commission probing the Easter Sunday attacks is scheduled to submit its interim report to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tomorrow.

At the same time, a special individual testified before the commission yesterday.

The Commission was appointed by former president Maithripala Sirisena on September 22nd this year.

The commission is chaired by Court of Appeal Judge, Janak de Silva.

Other members of the commission are a Court of Appeal Judge, Nissanka Bandula Karunarathna, a retired court of appeal judge, Nihal Sunil Karunarathna, a retired high court judge Bandula Kumara Athapattu and a retired ministry secretary WMR Adhikari.

30 persons have testified before the commission so far, and it has received over 65 public complaints as well.

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith also testified before the commission on December 6 and 7.