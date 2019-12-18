Unusual+hike+in+electricity+bill+in+two+villages+from+Chilaw

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 13:41

Residents in Chilaw, Kumarakattuwa and Gurumidenna have been severely inconvenienced due to the sudden increase in electricity bill in May and June.



They have sated the despite their complaint to the Electricity Board and the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, the Electricity Board have taken action to cut off the electricity supply.

We inquired about this matter from the Electricity Board Chilaw Electrical Engineer's Office and a spokesperson of the CEB stated that they have received complaints regarding this matter.

The spokesperson further stated that they have informed the consumers to pay the bill for the remaining months excluding the bill for the disputed months