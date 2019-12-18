Two+police+constables+on+duty+at+the+stabbing+incident+at+the+Kegalle+Court+complex+interdicted

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 15:59

Two police constables who were on security duty have been interdicted in connection with the murder of a woman who was stabbed to death in the Kegalle Courts premises.

They were attached to the Kegalle Police station and the police stated that they have been interdicted on charges of failing to perform their duties properly.

A woman who had come to the Kegalle courts to appear for a maintenance case was stabbed yesterday by her husband.

Her husband had carried out the stabbing, and the suspect is identified as an Army soldier. The suspect was arrested inside the court premises.

The deceased was a 50-year-old, mother of two from Yatagama area in Rambukkana and the suspect is a soldier of the Army engineering unit.

Initial police investigations have revealed that the two suspended police sergeants have not been properly inspected the persons entering the courts.

Meanwhile, a prison van driver and two officers who were injured in an accident at the Awdangawa area in Digampatha and Dambulla are still receiving treatment at the Dambulla Hospital.

52-year-old prison guard, Udaya Kumara Ekanayake died in the incident. He was a resident of Aludeniya area attached to the Pallekele Prison.

The accident occurred when the van that they were taking an inmate for a case being heard today at the Hingurakgoda Magistrate's Court, crashed on to a tree.

Police suspect that the accident was caused by the driver falling asleep or being unable to control the speed of the van.