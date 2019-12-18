Rathana+Thero+at+the+FCID+to+inquire+into+the+complaint+against+the+Batticaloa+University

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 13:42

Parliamentarian Venerable Athuraliye Ratana Thera visited the Police Financial Crime Investigation Division today to inquire into the complaint lodged with regard to the private university in Batticaloa.

The Thero had made the complaint against the former Governor M.L.A.M. Hisbullah.

The Venerable Athuraliye Ratana Thera has requested the Government to conduct a proper investigation into the funds received for the opening of the private university in Batticaloa and the way it has been used since there were issued regarding the use of funds.