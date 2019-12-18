An+Iranian+national+who+was+on+board+a+suspicious+boat+in+the+Silawatura+area+has+been+taken+into+custody

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 14:11

An Iranian and two Sri Lankans have been taken into custody on board a dinghy boat travelling suspiciously in the Silawatura sea.

The Navy stated that the vessel was inspected during an operation to combat illegal smuggling and migration. Subsequent inspections have revealed that the boat had been sailed without a license.

The Iranian national is 31 years old and the other suspects are 27 and 57-year-old residents of Negombo.

After the arrest, a man who appeared to be a guide of the Iranian national was taken into custody at Silawatura beach and he has been unable to provide any documents for his guide activities.

The suspects have been handed over to the Silawathura Police for further investigations as to why they travelled in the boat.