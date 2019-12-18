Namal+Kumara+who+was+in+CID+custody+for+7+months+remanded+today

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 15:35

The Director of the Dushana Virodi Balakaya, Namal Kumara, who was in police custody in connection with the unruly incident that occurred at Hettipola following the Easter Sunday attacks, was remanded today until December 26th.

The suspect was produced before the Hettipola Magistrate SF Mahfi.

Namal Kumara who was arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act was in CID custody for over 7 months.

The lawyers who appeared for Namal Kumara requested the court to grant him bail if the charges against their client do not come under the PTA or no submission is made against him under the reconciliation Act.

However, the CID informed the court although the investigations against Namal Kumara are over, the external charges against him should be investigated.

Accordingly, the case against him will be called on December 26th.