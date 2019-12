Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 15:36

Further investigations into the explosion at a house in Eheliyagoda

3,584

Views

Investigations regarding the explosion which occurred inside a house in the Thalawathiya estate in Eheliyagoda has been referred to the Government Analyst.



The explosion that took place last night has not caused any injuries to the residents.



The statements have been taken from the residents regarding the incident and investigations are being conducted.