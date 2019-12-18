Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 15:36

Voting for the Matale Municipal Council budget postponed

The voting for the budget of the Matale Municipal Council under the control of the United National party has been postponed.



At its monthly meeting, 8 votes were cast in favor of the budget while 10 votes were against it.



The Mayor had consulted the members who opposed the budget and it has been decided that the election would be held within 14 days after considering their suggestions.



Subsequently our correspondent stated that the Mayor of Matale, Daljith Aluvihare and the Assistant Commissioner of Local Government briefed the members of the council regarding the decision.