Chinese+Ambassador+and+Indian+High+Commissioner+meets+Prime+Minister

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 17:19

A meeting between Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Cheng Xuan and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa took place in Colombo today.

The Prime Minister's Media Unit stated that China has discussed their projects implemented in Sri Lanka.

The discussion has also focused on how China could support new projects that could be launched next year.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, also met the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister's Media Unit stated that after the visit of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to India, the two countries discussed ways to enhance mutual cooperation.