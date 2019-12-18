Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 17:01

The husband who stabbed his wife to death at the Kegalle court complex remanded

The husband who was arrested for stabbing his wife to death with a sharp weapon at the Kegalle court complex has been remanded until the 31st of this month.



This was according to an order by Kegalle Magistrate Chamara Wickremanayake.



Two sergeants of the Kegalle Police who were engaged in security duties were also suspended in connection with this incident.



It was on charges of not carrying out their duty properly.



The woman who had come to the Kegalle courts to appear for a maintenance case was stabbed yesterday morning by her husband.