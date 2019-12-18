Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 17:13

Pakistani national sentenced to life imprisonment for drug offence

A Pakistani national has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted on two counts, for the possession of 720.2 grams of heroin and for drug trafficking.



High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga sentenced the 45-year-old to life in prison, today. He was arrested on 27th October, 2017 with heroin.



This was during a raid carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau, in the Wellawatte area.



Subsequently, the Attorney General filed indictments against the suspect.