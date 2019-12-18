Three+Suspects+Arrested+with+Heroin

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 17:31

Officers of the Excise Department's Colombo city office have arrested three people in Maharagama and Homagama for possession of heroin.

During the raid, 1.023 kilograms of heroin was seized from the possession of the three suspects. The Deputy Excise commissioner Kapila Kumarasinghe stated that the market value of the heroin seized was over 5.5 million.

Initial investigations have revealed that the suspects have been involved in heroin trafficking for a long time.

The arrested suspects have been produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate's Court.