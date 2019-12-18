Visit door to door and recruit the most suitable candidates; says President

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 18:42

The government plans to provide one hundred thousand jobs to the unemployed youth under the Multi Development Task Force to be launched on January 15th.

10 thousand jobs will be provided to unemployed university graduates under this program as well.

This was revealed at a meeting chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today.

The President’s Media Unit stated that unskilled youth from low-income group families will be selected for jobs under the first phase of this program and, another 30 thousand jobs will be generated in operational and managerial purposes in this program.

President Rajapaksa also instructed the officials not to repeat past mistakes in the proposed recruitment process.