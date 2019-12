Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:02

A state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales, Australia, amid fears a record-breaking heat-wave will exacerbate the state's bushfire crisis.

The nation experienced its hottest day on record on Tuesday - an average maximum of 40.9C.

But this record could be eclipsed, with forecasters predicting more intense heat today, and later in the week.

Authorities in New South Wales are currently fighting about 100 fires, in a crisis that has lasted months.