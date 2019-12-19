FORMER MINISTER PATALI WHO WAS ARRESTED OVER ACCIDENT IN RAJAGIRIYA, REMANDED

Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 9:08

Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka who was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division and later remanded will be produced before the Colombo Magistrate Court today.

The former Minister was arrested over an accident in the year 2016 involving a youth named Sandeep Sampath.

Spokesperson of the Attorney General’s Department Nishara Jayarathna said that the arrest had been carried out as per orders given by Attorney General Dappula De Livera to Senior DIG in charge of the Colombo region.

He has been charged with causing bodily harm to an individual as a result of a motor accident and for producing another person as the driver of the vehicle.

A heated situation arose when Police attempted to take the former Minister out of his residence in Battaramulla.

Later few UNP MP’s who arrived at the Colombo Crimes Division attempted to enter the premises causing yet another heated situation.

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and other opposition MP’s had arrived at the residence of former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka upon hearing of his arrested.