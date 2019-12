Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 9:01

INTERIM REPORT OF COMMISSION LOOKING IN TO EASTER ATTACKS, TO THE PRESIDENT

The interim report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the Easter Sunday Terrorist attack is scheduled to be submitted to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena had appointed this commission on 22nd September this year for probing the terrorist attacks and submit a report and recommend necessary action.

Reports say while the commission has obtained statements from about 30 persons during the past three months, more than 65 public complaints have been lodged with the commission.

The period of the commission is due to end on 20th February next year.